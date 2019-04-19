Notre Dame's Hawaiian pipeline strikes again with 4-star ILB Jordan Botelho

Notre Dame’s recruiting pipeline to Hawaii struck gold again, with four-star linebacker Jordan Botelho agreeing to join the Fighting Irish’s class of 2020.

Botelho is the top overall prospect in Hawaii and the No. 3 inside linebacker, according to 247Sports. He picked the Irish ahead of scholarship offers from the likes of Washington, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma and in-state Hawaii, among 22 total power programs.

“I went there and just got a great vibe from everything,” Botelho told 247Sports. “Coach Mike Elston is a great coach and I got to sit down with him in the film room. He showed me where I’ll be playing and broke everything down. I really liked what I saw. I feel like I’m in a good position to go there and compete right away. I know I’ll have a chance for playing time from the start.

“Hawaii guys have gone there before and I know they’ve been taken care of. I know I’ll be set up for success there in the future and I’m just super excited to be joining that program in the future.”

Botelho is an All-American Bowl and Polynesian Bowl selection, and he becomes the latest in a long line of Hawaiian stars to chose Notre Dame, dating back to one-time Heisman finalist Manti Te’o, a fellow St. Louis High School (Honolulu, Hi.) linebacker.

That’s clearly a comfort factor for Botelho, as he alluded to, and it’s likely a key part of why he claims to be, “completely locked in,” to South Bend.