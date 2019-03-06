Georgia high school shooting teams receive $31K in donations from NRA

Two high schools in Georgia received donations totaling more than $31,000 from the National Rifles Association on Tuesday.

Savannah Christian Preparatory School (Ga.) clay shooting team was given $24,412.50 from the Coastal Georgia Friends of the NRA, according to WJCL.

The group also gave $6,623 to the Benedictine Military School (Savannah, Ga.) sports shooting team, according to Savannah Now.

Cindy Daniel, chairman of the NRA group and executive vice president of Daniel Defense, was there to present the check to Savannah Christian.

“My personal goal for starting the Coastal Georgia Friends of the NRA is all about introducing youth to shooting sports and training them on firearms safety,” she said in a press release, per Savannah Now.