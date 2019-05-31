NYC high school basketball coach arrested as part of opioid drug ring

A high school basketball coach in Manhattan has been arrested for his alleged role in a opioid drug ring that distributed Oxycodone and other addictive substances across New York City.

As reported by the New York Daily News, 26-year-old Nicholas Banks, a basketball coach at teacher’s aide at Mott Hall High School, was arrested and charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance, criminal sale of marijuana, conspiracy, criminal possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of marijuana.

The New York City Department of Education immediately suspended Banks without pay until the criminal case against him is resolved.

Banks was just one of five arrested in connection with the opioid ring, which bought, resold and distributed the drugs in neighborhoods of Queens and Manhattan.

Still, while the group of dealers was comparatively small, the scope of their alleged dealing should not be underestimated, as noted by the Daily News:

When they raided three of the suspects’ homes Wednesday, cops recovered more than a kilo of cocaine, more than 1,500 Oxycodone pills, 160 Xanax pills, marijuana and $28,000 in cash.

No firm date has been set for Banks’ eventual trial in New York.