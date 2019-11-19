Oak Hill (Va.) four-star point guard K.K. Robinson still torn between Kansas and Arkansas

RALEIGH, N.C. – Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Virginia) point guard K.K. Robinson will have a great reason to be thankful this Thanksgiving, and not just for the cliché reasons.

“I’ll be announcing my college decision on Thanksgiving,” said Robinson, a four-star senior who helped the No. 14 Warriors to two wins at the Phenom Hoops National High School Showcase last weekend. “I’m looking forward to that day.”

To that end, Robinson has cut his list to Kansas and Arkansas and broke down what he likes about each school.

Kansas: “What stands out most with Kansas is the exposure that I’d get there, the fan support and the coaches. They have a lot of experience with smaller guards and getting them to the next level, which is big for me. Then they’re style of play is how I want to play. I know that I’d be really effective in that style of play.”

Arkansas: “I really like the new staff there. They haven’t really been on the national stage in a while and they’re committed to turning that all around. They want me to be a part of that turnaround and that’s big for me. Then that’s the hometown school so I like that part of it too.”

Robinson was quick to point out that, while he’s set his decision date, he’ still mulling the actual decision.

“I go back and forth a lot,” Robinson said. “Those are two great options for me, and I feel like both would be a good fit. That’s what makes it hard.”

