Oak Hill (VA) in top five, South Central (NC) in top 10 of new Super 25 basketball rankings

Wasatch Academy (Mount Pleasant, Utah) had a rough week, falling twice in the Montverde Academy Invitational Tournament, which dropped the Tigers from No. 5 to No. 12. And Ranney School (Tinton Falls, N.J.) fell to Gill St. Bernard’s (Gladstone, N.J.) on Sunday and dropped from No. 6 to No. 16 as a result.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Rankings, Week 8

That shift setup a new top five of: La Lumiere School (La Porta, Ind.), McEachern High School (Powder Springs, Ga.), IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), Montverde (Fla.) Academy and Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.).

South Central High School (Winterville, N.C.) continued its steady climb up the rankings with two dominant wins last week. The Falcons’ managed a 37-point average margin of victory in the wins and have ascended from No. 11 to No. 9.

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY