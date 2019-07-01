OBJ tweets condolences for Ohio high school punter killed in ATV crash

An Ohio punter who graduated from high school last month was killed in an ATV crash Thursday, according to Cleveland.com.

Patrick Green, who went by “Patty,” was a punter on the Rocky River (Ohio) High School football team and a two-time selection to the Division III All-Ohio team.

Head coach Josh Wells, who took over the varsity program when Green was a freshman, told Cleveland.com the 19-year-old was a “happy-go-lucky kid.”

“He was a very charismatic, fun-loving and easygoing kid,” Wells said. “Normally punters go off and do their own thing, but Patty was always there with everybody. He was supportive. Everybody loved that kid.”

While Green was an excellent punter, was known by coaches as loving to pull off fake punts. Perhaps it’s unsurprising that his favorite player was also an athlete with a knack for flair, Odell Beckham, Jr.

The Cleveland Browns wide receiver sent out a tweet expressing condolences about Green’s death.

R.I.P Pat Green of Rocky River, OH. Heard you’ve been a fan from Day 1 and I appreciate U. My sincere condolences to the Green family on their loss. You are in my thoughts and prayers.

LUV — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) June 29, 2019

Green died Thursday when an 18-year-old driving the ATV made a sharp turn while going fast. The vehicle overturned, according to Cleveland.com.

Green died on the scene.

Alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the death, according to the outlet.

Wade Massad, Green’s former kicking coach, told Cleveland.com that Green was a great leader who younger players loved.

The football team held a ceremony Monday morning at the football stadium in honor of Green.