Odell Beckham Jr. gives shoes to Youngstown Chaney High School

Photo: Ron Schwane/AP Photo

By September 5, 2019

It can be difficult to pay for all the equipment needed to field a high school football team. With school districts everywhere strapped for cash, the sport is often a target for cost-cutting when paired with declining participation numbers.

So when a school wants to get back into football after a hiatus, the startup costs can be prohibitive. Enter Odell Beckham Jr. and his charitable heart.

The Browns wideout donated shoes for every player at Youngstown Chaney High School as that school fields a football squad for the first time since 2010. Beckham personally delivered the shoes to a grateful group of players and coaches.

