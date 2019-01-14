Ohio football coach challenges athletes to clear neighbors' snow, team follows suit

An Ohio football coach took an early January snow storm as an opportunity to challenge his players, while also helping neighborhoods in his community. The double challenge came through with flying colors.

As reported by Cincinnati NBC affiliate WLWT, new Monroe (Ohio) High School football coach Barak Faulk challenged his new charges to shovel a neighbor’s driveway for free during a snowy weekend. If they did, he pledged to cancel Friday’s scheduled fitness workout.

The result was a group of high school players fulfilling a good deed, pleasing their coach and helping neighbors in the process … 31 of them, in fact.

Here we go! One down! pic.twitter.com/ejp1LvD7mo — Monroe Football (@_MonroeFootball) January 13, 2019

@_MonroeFootball

Tre Daniels doing his part in Monroe Crossings! pic.twitter.com/7fC8MI5zgU — Tracy Daniels (@vikingsasl) January 13, 2019

We don’t live in a neighborhood but Connor found one to do! pic.twitter.com/6cLNSoWDAd — Jessica Thornton (@jessicat73) January 13, 2019

When your players inspire you! pic.twitter.com/GV9hs0DrQB — Monroe Football (@_MonroeFootball) January 13, 2019

Monroe players are special! pic.twitter.com/6AcioOGWmk — Monroe Football (@_MonroeFootball) January 13, 2019

Given the results, it sure appears that there won’t be too much of a workout come Friday.