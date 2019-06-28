Police investigating hazing allegations from Ohio high school football camp

A summer high school football camp in Ohio has led to Cleveland police investigations into allegations of hazing.

As reported by the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the Berea-Midpark High School football team was hosting its summer football camp at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland when an incident occurred inside the campus’ dorms that led to the need for an investigation. Per the Plain-Dealer, Berea-Midpark principal Vincenzo Ruggiero received an anonymous complaint about a hazing incident, which he reported to Cleveland police.

The Cleveland police department then announced an investigation into the alleged incident by its sex crimes division, which inspired Ruggiero and the Berea staff to postpone all organized football activities until the investigation is completed.

Meanwhile, all students who allegedly participated or witnessed the hazing incident are currently being held out from all school activities.

There is no sense of a firm timeline regarding when the investigation may wrap up, or when further discipline may be meted out against the students who were involved or witnessed the incident. Regardless, the allegations themselves have ensured that the Berea-Midpark program has had its offseason preparations grind to a halt.