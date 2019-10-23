Reverse Hillary Clinton: Ohio high school coach accused of using school email to help wife's political campaign

Remember the entire Hillary Clinton public servers email scandal in the lead-up to the 2016 presidential election? Well, the exact opposite phenomenon is unfolding on an Ohio high school campus, where the swim coach is accused of using public resources, including his school email, to help his wife’s political campaign for city council.

As reported by the Cleveland Plain Dealer’s cleveland.com, the allegations against Hudson (Ohio) High School swim coach Matt Davis, were raised by Holly Harris, who said she does not necessarily want Davis to face criminal charges, but does want him to pay back, “the value of the services that were used improperly and the value of any taxpayer-funded time that he misused,” per a letter sent to Superintendent Phil Herman, Board of Education members and reporters.

For his part, Davis claims any emails sent were done so completely inadvertently. That includes a number of emails coordinating the installation of yard signs and a call to a local sporting goods store to ask about the cost of creating campaign hats and t-shirts, though that call also included outreach about gear for Davis’ swim team as well.

The emails and calls in question were reportedly made during school hours, per cleveland.com’s report.

As of now, there have been no reports indicating that Davis has been placed on administrative leave, though both the school district and the coach himself confirmed that an investigation is ongoing.