Ohio high school football coach accused of stealing ticket revenue from girls lacrosse game

A high school football coach in Ohio who serves as a special education professional at a different school has been accused of stealing ticket revenue and ticket rolls from a girls lacrosse game at that school.

As reported by the Butler County Journal-News, Carlisle (Ohio) High School football coach Thomas Smart is accused of stealing money from ticket sales at the May 9 Beavercreek (Ohio) High School girls lacrosse game.

The coach was reportedly captured on surveillance video entering Beavercreek High School on a Sunday when the school was closed, then leaving later with something in his hands. What he was carrying may have included the cash, ticket roll and ticket logs from the aforementioned May 9 game.

After being questioned by police, Smart allegedly admitted to taking some $600 from the game revenue. According to the Journal-News, he has been issued a summons to appear in court on May 28.

Smart is a special education paraprofessional at Beavercreek, but is more well known for his role as the football coach at Carlisle. He has already been placed on administrative leave at Carlisle during the investigation into the alleged theft, while his status at Beavercreek has not yet been announced.