Ohio high school football coaches fired for drinking alcohol at football camp

A group of football coaches at Revere (Ohio) High School were all dismissed from their roles for drinking at an offseason football camp.

As reported by the Akron Beacon Journal, nine Revere coaches were officially removed at a Revere School Board meeting Tuesday, in direct connection with allegations that they were found drinking together during the team’s summer off campus training camp June 10-12 at Heidelberg University.

The coaches were placed on leave June 11 after the allegations they had been drinking during the camp first came to light, brought to Revere officials by those overseeing the camp at Heidelberg. The school district then initiated an investigation, which led to the decision to terminate the contracts of the coaches in question.

“Our coaches brought alcohol to a dry campus,” Revere Superintendent Matthew Montgomery told the Beacon Journal. “They disposed of the empty alcohol canisters on private property. One of them engaged in other highly inappropriate conduct at that time.

“The degree to which these coaches were consuming alcohol is not a deciding factor here. The issue is that our coaches engaged in the consumption of alcohol while participating in a school-related activity. This is a great group of coaches, but the standard is clearly defined. We cannot permit or condone the consumption of any alcohol by coaches while in charge of students.”

To replace head coach James Boyeas, the school board appointed former Revere football coach Terry Cistone, who will lead the team throughout the 2019 season.

Parents of Revere football players were reportedly upset on both sides of the issue, with some claiming the coaches’ punishment was too severe and others finding more fault with the school board for allowing the coaches and teens to attend the overnight camp without adequate supervision.

For now, the program will attempt to regroup under Cistone, all while the now-former coaches may themselves mobilize to try to re-establish themselves, at Revere or elsewhere.