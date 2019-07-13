Lacrosse coach, in relationship with student, gets probation after student calls relationship 'real'

A former Sycamore High School (Cincinnati) teacher who had a sexual relationship with a student and initially was charged with sexual battery pleaded guilty to a low-level felony Friday and was sentenced to probation.

The case against 27-year-old Jennifer Walsh took a dramatic turn earlier this week, when she was in the process of being sentenced on a gross sexual imposition charge. She had pleaded guilty to that charge in early June and faced up to 18 months in prison.

On Wednesday, the lead detective told Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Jody Luebbers that he believed the relationship between Walsh and the female student, who was 17 at the time, “was actually real…and it will probably continue to be real.”

Montgomery police Detective Steve Hoy also said Walsh had been truthful and cooperated with him throughout the investigation. He asked for leniency.