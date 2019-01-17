Ohio middle school wrestling coaches face charges over ordering players to assault teammate en masse

Two Ohio middle school wrestling coaches are facing charges of child endangering and complicity to child endangering after one allegedly ordered a group of their team’s wrestlers to assault a teammate.

As reported by Cleveland Fox affiliate WJW, Nathan Smith and Jason Lutz of Minerva (Ohio) Middle School face the aforementioned charges, respectively, in connection with a disturbing incident in which a large group of youth wrestlers were allegedly ordered to attack a single teammate, all while the other coach stood by and watched as it unfolded.

Here’s more from WJW:

An investigation by Minerva police began when the parents of the then 12-year-old student reported that their son had been assaulted by his middle school teammates during wrestling practice on December 14 at Minerva High School. Village Prosecutor Caitlyn Schneider says the probe revealed that one of the wrestling coaches allegedly ordered 16 members of the team, all at once, to take down the 12-year-old boy and another coach stood by and let it happen.

Naturally, the incident described is horrifying. Still, this may not be an open and shut case. As noted by the case’s prosecutor, Caitlyn Schneider, there may be circumstances in which the actions might be acceptable in certain wrestling drills, “just not in this case.”

While that line of logic will doubtlessly arouse questions and debate, the two coaches were arraigned Wednesday.