Report: Ohio prosecutor wants to try high school football player who head-butted referee as adult

A high school football player who head-butted a referee in an early season football game could be facing a harsh penalty if the case’s prosecutor gets what he wants.

As reported by Cleveland news outlet WOIO, Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. filed a motion to transfer the felonious assault charge levied against an unidentified teenager at Dayton’s Dunbar High School to adult court. Here were his reasons why:

“This incident was sickening,” Heck told WOIO. “The defendant clearly became angry with the game official and seriously assaulted him. This is way beyond unsportsmanlike conduct. This was a felonious assault and this defendant should be held accountable. Football is a contact sport, but a referee should never be in fear of being physically attacked by a player.”

The move to try the player as an adult lines up with an ongoing Ohio state senate bill that would automatically make assaulting a game referee a felonious crime.

If Heck’s motion goes through, the teenager in question could face between 2-8 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000.