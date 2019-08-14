Ohio State basketball lands commitment from LeBron James' nephew, Class of '21 4-star G Meechie Johnson

It’s early, but Ohio State is already making noise for the basketball Class of 2021.

As reported by 247Sports, the Buckeyes received their second commit for 2021 in the form of four-star combo guard Meechie Johnson Jr. A 5-foot-11, 160-pound combo guard from Garfield Heights High School (Cleveland, Ohio), Johnson picked Ohio State before he received formal offers from the likes of Big Ten competitors Indiana, Michigan State and Wisconsin, among other programs that expressed interest.

Johnson has long been tracked as a top prospect both because of his natural talent and his connection to the NBA’s most famous star: He is Lakers star LeBron James’ nephew.

LeBron’s nephew Meechie Johnson just committed to OHIO STATE 🔥 (h/t @HWBBall15) pic.twitter.com/Wconw2TnRz — Overtime (@overtime) August 13, 2019

“I am staying home and it is a great feeling,” Johnson told 247Sports. “Coach Ryan Pedon and Coach (Chris) Holtmann and the entire staff are great people, and they made me feel at home every time I went to Ohio State. I just knew it was the right place for me.

“It is going to be great to be a leader of this class. (Fellow 2021 commit Kalen Etzler ) and I are two of the top players in the state of Ohio. We are going to get who we need to get, and whoever wants to be a part of this will be a part of something amazing. I know we are going to get a great class, and we are going to do some special things. I just couldn’t be more excited about being an Ohio State Buckeye.”