Ohio State beats Alabama, Auburn recruiting battle for 4-star DT Jacolbe Cowan

Jacolbe Cowan committed to Ohio State, officially picking the Buckeyes ahead of most of the nation’s top college football programs, including Clemson, North Carolina, North Carolina State and South Carolina.

Cowan announced his decision on a corner of the Providence Day School (Charlotte, N.C.) football field after Providence’s 14-13 heartbreaking loss to Arden (N.C.) Christ School. After, Cowan was certainly not afraid to project bright things for Florida’s future.

“Coach J is the goat. Not to take anything away from the other schools, they were all great to me,” Cowan told 247Sports. “But Ohio State was the most consistent throughout the entire process with coach (Urban) Meyer and still with coach (Ryan) Day. Ohio State just feels like home. Thank you for welcoming me with open arms.”

The 6-foot-5, four-star defensive tackle is ranked as a top-15 prospect at his position and top-10 overall prospect in North Carolina. His addition should help Ohio State bolster its No. 3 national recruiting ranking. He is the 23rd commitment to the Buckeyes’ Class of 2020.

Now Cowan gets to return to what he does best, anchoring Providence Day School’s offensive line while he awaits the day when he’ll he able to officially sign on as a member of Ohio State’s recruiting class.