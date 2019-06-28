Injury could keep Ohio State QB commit Jack Miller from the Elite 11

Chaparral (Scottsdale, Arizona) senior quarterback Jack Miller may not be able to compete in the Elite 11 finals this weekend in Frisco, Texas, because of an injury.

Miller, listed at 6-foot-4 and ranked the No. 2 pro-style QB in the country, qualified for the finals a year after fellow Arizona high school quarterback Spencer Rattler won the MVP of the Elite 11. Rattler is now settled in at Oklahoma and competing for the starting job this season with the Sooners.

The Elite 11 competition featuring the nation’s top high school quarterbacks runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Dallas Cowboy’s training headquarters at The Ford Center at The Star.

Miller went to Atlanta earlier this week for the Rivals series Five-Star Challenge presented by Adidas, but had to pull out early in the quarterback drills with a strain to the right side latissimus dorsi muscle, his father, Jack Miller Sr., said.

Miller missed the 6A state playoffs in 2018 with a knee injury.

“The injury occurred after a week of throwing 7 games of 7on7,” Jack Miller Sr., said in a text. “Then practice and then 7 more games of 7on7 in a 10 day span. He rested it and saw the Dr. was released to throw and injured it on the initial series at the Adidas.”

Miller committed last summer to Ohio State. He is the No. 1 ranked quarterback in Arizona heading into the 2019 high school football season by The Arizona Republic.

“This is something he has dreamt about participating in since seventh grade and will participate unless Dr instructions are he could risk a more severe injury,” Miller Sr., texted.