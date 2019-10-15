Ohio State lands another 4-star recruit from Texas in Little Elm CB Ryan Watts

The trickle of top high school talent in Texas to Ohio State is moving into a bona fide flow, with the latest big-time recruit picking the Scarlet and Gray over the holiday weekend.

Ryan Watts, a four-star cornerback from Little Elm, Texas, committed to Ohio State ahead of Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Alabama and a whopping 31 additional scholarship offers from major conference Division I programs.

A top-20 cornerback prospect and just outside the top-40 overall prospects in Texas, Watts is a significant addition to a surging Ohio State class.

A former Oklahoma commit, Watts told 247Sports that it was his faith in Ohio State’s ability to develop him as an elite defensive back prospect that convinced him Columbus was the right place to take his talents for college.

“Obviously it being the DBU around the country, and really just (defensive coordinator Jeff) Hafley,” Watts told 247Sports. “From the time I’ve been there he’s taught me a lot and he coaches me a lot and I like his techniques and he’s proven to me he can help me get to the next level of my game. Especially with him coaching Richard Sherman who has a similar build to me, I feel like he’s the best coach for me to get to the next level.

“I’ve seen a big difference from Ohio State last year to this year if you pay attention to them and how they play press coverage. So I think with at least three years with him he can really improve my game.”

Watts joins fellow elite defensive back recruits Clark Phillips III and Lejond Cavazos as the Buckeyes gain elite depth at positions across the field.