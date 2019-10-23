Ohio State, Michigan glimpse into future with Jack Miller, J.D. Johnson QB showdown

Ohio State and Michigan fans, or anybody who loves big-time college football rivalries, for that matter, might want to check out Friday’s quarterback matchup at Scottsdale Chaparral.

Chaparral senior Jack Miller will try to out-duel Phoenix Pinnacle senior J.D. Johnson in their first-ever high school meeting.

Miller is committed to Ohio State. Johnson to Michigan.

“For sure down the road, but I’m focused on winning here at Chaparral, beating Pinnacle,” Miller said. “But, yeah, me and J.D., it’s going to be awesome, playing in college. I’m super excited about that, too.”

Last year, Johnson was thrust into the starting role against Chaparral, because of Spencer Rattler’s suspension. But he didn’t face Miller, who was on crutches on the Chaparral sideline because of a knee injury that would cost him the rest of the season.

“I think it’s definitely cool,” Johnson said about the prospects of facing off against Miller in the Big 10. “It’s a little fun rivalry we have. But even off the field, me and Jack and pretty good friends.”

The two quarterbacks know each other well, having trained together under private quarterback coach Mike Giovando.

Giovando is excited to finally see this showdown.

“I think they’re both going to have really good games,” Giovando said. “I think they’re both going to shine.”

This is Miller’s third game back from a shoulder injury suffered in late August.

And it’s the best he has felt.

“I feel I’m just as comfortable as before I got hurt,” Miller said. “We’re ready to go.”

