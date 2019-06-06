Ohio State recruited and landed a no-star high school football player ... and he belongs

The star system for high school football recruiting is an inexact but common sense system; the more stars, the better the player. That’s true, except for two key positions: place kickers and punters.

Indeed, that helps explain why some Ohio State fans may have been stunned to notice that their most recent commitment is a player with absolutely no stars next to his name. That’s because he’s a kicker.

Meet Jake Seibert. Without going any farther, may we be the first to assure everyone he has Buckeye-level talent.

Per 247Sports, Seibert is among the top place kickers in the Class of 2020, star-rating be damned. He finished his junior season 6-for-6 on field goals with a long of 47 yards, and 22-for-24 on extra points. He’s the most reliable kicker in Ohio, starring at LaSalle High School (Cincinnati, Ohio). While he still has months to go before the Early Signing Period, Seibert felt comfortable committing to Ohio State because of the Buckeyes’ consistent presence and interest in him.

“I was up there for their Student Appreciation Day spring practice,” Seibert told 247Sports. “And coach (Matt) Barnes came to watch me kick recently. It was coach Barnes and the defensive coordinator (Greg Mattison) that came to our school. Then coach Barnes told me he really liked how the ball comes off my foot. Coach Barnes and coach Day messaged me a couple days ago. Coach Barnes is pushing for me. Coach Day said he wants to keep the Ohio kids in Ohio.”

Day accomplished that with Ohio’s best kicker, and possibly the best kicker in the nation.