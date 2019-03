The D-III District Wrestling Championships in Ohio didn’t have anyone to sing the “Star Spangled Banner” — until one wrestler competing in the tournament rose to the occasion.

WDTN-TV reported that Mechanicsburg (Ohio) High School’s Isaac Bryant opted to sing the “Star Spangled Banner” when there was no one to sing the song.

A video of Bryant singing the song now has more than 190,000 views on Facebook, and over 2,800 shares.