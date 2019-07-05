Ohio wrestling coach accused of sexual battery against student for yearlong period

An Ohio wrestling coach was charged with sexual battery for a one-year relationship with a student who was 18 years old at the time the alleged events began, according to WKYC3.

Justin “Harry” Lester, a 35-year-old wrestling coach at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School (Akron, Ohio), turned himself in on Thursday, the outlet reported.

Lester was accused of having a relationship with a female student between the beginning of April 2018 to April 2019.

The alleged victim, now 19, reported him to police this April, according to Cleveland.com.

Lester was placed on unpaid leave from St. Vincent-St. Mary in April after the school spoke with the alleged victim’s parents, according to Cleveland.com.

After a police investigation that lasted almost three months, he was charged with sexual battery. He turned himself in Thursday.