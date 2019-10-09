Okla. high school student accused of raping team manager in coach's office

A team manager at an Oklahoma high school has accused a classmate of raping her in the school’s coach’s office, per Oklahoma City ABC affiliate KOCO and CBS affiliate KWTV, among other outlets.

As reported by the TV stations, an unidentified team manager at Putnam City High School was working in the team’s locker room when she received a text from a player asking her to let him in. When she complied the pair then went together to the coach’s office, where the male student then closed the door, “grabbed her and threw her on the couch,” per a police report filed by Putnam City Campus Police.

The alleged assailant reportedly refused to stop despite the alleged victim pleading with him to multiple times before she finally was able to force him off when he hesitated because he noticed that she was bleeding. She escaped to a nearby bathroom, hastily donned a pair of soccer shorts and was able to call friends to be brought home.

The teen who was allegedly assaulted went to nearby Integris Baptist Medical Center, where a nurse who conducted her medical report told Putnam City Police, “there was no doubt a sexual assault did occur, and it was violent.”

Police were also able to match a large amount of blood found on the couch in the coach’s office to blood on the inside of the alleged victim’s pants.

For its part, Putnam City Schools released a rather laconic (if necessarily so) statement about the incident and subsequent actions.

“Putnam City makes the safety of students our primary concern. We regret that we’ve received this report. We have investigated and taken appropriate action after the investigation. The action taken remains confidential as required by federal and state law.”

According to KOCO, Putnam City Police arrested a teenage boy on a charge of forcible rape shortly after he concluded an interview with police about the incident. He was transported to Oklahoma County Jail as a youthful offender.

There are no further available details about the sequencing of any trial hearings or further developments related to the case, nor is it known whether the alleged victim is back in classes at the school.