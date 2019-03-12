Okla. middle school mourns softball player killed when team bus collides with drunk driver

An Oklahoma school district is mourning the loss of a softball player who was killed when the team’s bus collided with a drunk driver after a game.

As reported by Oklahoma City ABC affiliate KOCO, Konawa Junior High sixth grade softball player Rhindi Isaacs was killed when the school bus carrying members of her softball team collided head on with an SUV that was reportedly piloted by a drunk driver. The male driver and female passenger of the SUV were also pronounced dead on the scene, according to ABC.

The team bus, which was carrying six players and their coach, was returning from a game in Okemah, Okla. when it collided with the SUV, which was allegedly driven by a man who was charged with a DUI just a week earlier and also had two prior DUI convictions from prior decades.

On Sunday, Isaacs’ former schoolmates met at Konawa Junior High School for a prayer vigil in her memory, still trying to make sense of her sudden, permanent absence.

“Anytime one of your kids gets hurt, you feel it, just like it would be if it were yours,” Konawa Public Schools Superintendent Cory Ellis told KOCO. “At this point, it’s definitely going to have an imprint on everybody from here on out, and the best thing we can do is provide support.”