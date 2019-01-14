VIDEO: Oklahoma Chosen 25 WR signee Jadon Haselwood ethers Miami in YouTube video

When Jadon Haselwood announced he would sign with Oklahoma rather than fellow finalists Georgia, Florida State and Tennessee, the Cedar Grove (Ga.) High School five-star wide receiver sent shock waves through the fan bases for those other programs, particularly in-state Georgia.

Yet it was another school that didn’t figure in the Chosen 25 star’s eventual finalists that received the receiver’s most blistering criticism.

At one point, Miami was a favorite to land the uber-talented wide out, but that changes over the course of the Hurricanes’ season, and any chance the Hurricanes may have had of stealing him away evaporated with the departure of coach Mark Richt.

Haselwood broke down that entire process in a video made while he sat for a new tattoo. The clip was posted to social media, and to say that his critique of The U was scathing is an understatement.

“From a football standpoint, damn, how you lose to Duke, a basketball school?” Haselwood said in the video you can see above. “They got to a bowl game and they get blistered. That ain’t men I want to play with. Some of their players just be happy with losing and they don’t have no chip on their shoulder because they lost.”

Calling out one-time potential future teammates? Burning bridges before he even arrives at his future home?

It’s a bold statement from a remarkable talent, but one that could prove to be foolhardy depending on how his career unfolds at Oklahoma.

For now, it’s bulletin board material for Miami players under new coach Manny Diaz. And it may just set the stage for some particularly aggressive hits from defensive backs in the Big XII next year.