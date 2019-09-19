Oklahoma lands another 4-star in Md. OT Aaryn Parks

The Sooners continue to win on the recruiting trail.

The latest addition to Oklahoma’s Class of 2020 is Aaryn Parks, a four-star offensive tackle who has emerged as a standout at National Christian Academy in Fort Washington, Md.

A 6-foot-4, 320-pound prospect, Parks picked Oklahoma ahead of fellow finalists Alabama and North Carolina, among others.

Parks’ decision to pick Oklahoma sounded all business at his commitment ceremony on Thursday.

Here's a look at what Oklahoma is getting in new 4⃣🌟 OL commitment Aaryn Parks. Spoiler Alert: He eats stacks of pancakes. Full Junior Highlights ➡️ https://t.co/PYdhte5yG6#OUDNA | #20Deep pic.twitter.com/lnHDNsue8W — Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 19, 2019

“Oklahoma would be a good fit for me because over the past years they’ve had several offensive linemen enter the draft and they’ve had back to back Heisman winners,” Parks said during a ceremony at his school, as captured by 247Sports.

The big lineman was in Norman the last weekend of August, when he took in the Sooners’ season opening victory against Houston. While he aspires to reach the heights of his favorite player, Trent Williams, Parks is ready to contribute however needed next year in Oklahoma.

The four-star pledge continues to push Oklahoma up the national team recruiting rankings and close in on Texas at the top of the Big XII recruiting standings.