Oklahoma lands commitment from 4-star Texas WR Marvin Mims

Oklahoma’s Texas receiver recruiting pipeline continues to produce, with another four-star pass catcher from the Lone Star State on his way to the Sooners.

Marvin Mims, a four-star wide receiver for Frisco (Texas) Lone Star High School, committed to Oklahoma on Thursday evening. The 5-foot-11, 161-pound Under Armour All-American picked the Sooners ahead of scholarship offers from Colorado, Stanford and a whopping 27 other major programs.

The District 5-5A-I Offensive MVP as a junior, Mims had 1,158 yards and 14 touchdowns in his penultimate high school campaign. A previous Stanford commit, Mims picked Oklahoma after a recent visit to Norman. His commitment to Oklahoma will allow Mims to focus on his 10-0 Lone Star team’s run at a state title, a pursuit toward which he has gained 1,866 yards and 24 touchdowns on 73 receptions as a senior.

It’s unknown whether Mims will graduate early and begin his Oklahoma career in January or continue on with his final scholastic basketball season; as a junior, he averaged 12 points-per-game on the basketball court.

Now, the focus turns back to the football field, and not a moment too soon; Lone Star returns to action in the Class 5A state playoffs against Mansfield (Texas) Legacy High.