Oklahoma signee Spencer Rattler is up to 200 pounds and wants you to know

Over the last two months, the No. 1 pro-style quarterback in the country has put his training into overdrive.

November put Spencer Rattler into unfamiliar terrain. After being ruled ineligible for violating school policy, the Oklahoma signee did not play in the playoffs. Instead, he began to get into college shape.

“I feel like I’m a lot stronger, throwing the ball with ease, feel like I’m quicker, faster,” Rattler said. “Lot of positive things going on.”

Oh yeah, and he gained 20 pounds to put him at the 200 mark.

Apparently some of the recruiting sites haven’t updated his profile to reflect this.

“They still got my weight wrong and it’s annoying,” he said with a laugh.

That added weight hasn’t slowed him down. Rattler elected to forego his senior season of basketball at Pinnacle High School (Phoenix) to focus on training at Elite U, which has helped him pick up strength, speed and flexibility while maintaining the lateral skills he gained on the basketball court.

He thinks his abilities could could help him serve a dual-threat purpose at QB – plus, he said he can heave it 70 or 75 yards downfield.

Oklahoma fans have reason to be excited. Not only is Rattler getting into shape, but he’s getting to know other members of the incoming freshman class at the All-American Bowl.

On Saturday, Rattler will play with “my big man” EJ Ndoma-Ogar, a 300-pound offensive lineman, and 6-foot-7 OT Stacey Wilkins, who, if the current plan stands, will help keep Rattler safe for the next three-plus years. On the outside, the Sooners will have two of the most exciting wideouts at the bowl, five-star Theo Wease and four-star Trejan Bridges.

Bridges and Rattler are already close and rooming together in San Antonio.

“They’re super competitive and super confident. That’s what a love about them. Got that swag you need as a receiver, as a top receiver you gotta have that swag, and I feel like we all have that,” Rattler said. “We just click well.”

They’re already preparing to get back into the College Football Playoff and best Alabama.

“Alabama, they’re just tough all around. Lot of grown men out there, just freak athletes. We felt like we still have the best offense in the country for sure, but that Alabama defense is just something else,” Rattler said.

“We just gotta keep what we’re doing. We’re getting there, we’re just that close. I feel like the guys we’re recruiting, we can definitely make that jump and we’ll just keep working hard, doing all that stuff and ball out.”