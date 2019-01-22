Future Oklahoma teammates Spencer Rattler, Jalen Hurts win National Quarterbacks Club awards

After Spencer Rattler was introduced by Oklahoma assistant head coach Cale Gundy at the National Quarterback Club Awards on Saturday, the Phoenix Pinnacle quarterback let Gundy know when he will see him in Norman.

“I’ll see you at practice in four months and 12 days,” Rattler said upon accepting the High School Quarterback of the Year award at Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch.

Rattler, who shared the award with Alabama Player of the Year Bo Nix (already enrolled at Auburn), is counting down the days for his college career to begin.

That career will now go head-to-head with another quarterback who was in the same room for the awards dinner – Jalen Hurts.

Hurts is on his way to Oklahoma to compete for the starting quarterback job with Rattler.

Hurts declined to comment about the move on Saturday, and his father, Averion Hurts, would only say, “I’m just dropping him off.”

Hurts was presented the College Quarterback of the Year Award that he shared with his former Alabama teammate, Tua Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa was in Hawaii on Saturday for the Polynesian Hall of Fame and to see his brother play in the Polynesian Bowl.

In a show of support to Hurts, Tagovailoa ended his prerecorded video speech with, “Boomer Sooner.”

Hurts wanted to make Saturday all about Alabama. During his acceptance speech, he talked about when his phone rang for the SEC championship game against Georgia this past season, “I had to answer it.”

He came on in the fourth quarter for Tagovailoa to rally Alabama from a two-touchdown deficit in a 35-28 win over Georgia. Hurts won 26 of the 28 games he started for the Crimson Tide.

He chose not to transfer out of Alabama before last season because he said, “ I was raised to do what’s right and I chose to fight.”

“I prepared as the starter and was ready for my chance,” Hurts said. “We had a saying in the Hurts’ household, ‘When the phone rings, you answer,’ so in the SEC title game my phone rang, and I had to answer it.”

Rattler, who signed his national letter of intent on Dec. 19, talked about teaming up with Hurts before Saturday’s awards dinner.

The two actually met last year at The Opening. They spent Friday night together at a dinner hosted by the National Quarterback Club.

“We talked it up, got some pictures,” Rattler said. “We’re cool. I’ve met him a couple of times. I can already tell he’s a great guy. A great leader. So I’m looking forward to the competition there.”

Rattler’s approach isn’t any different as if Hurts had stayed at Alabama.

“I’m going in and fight for that spot,” he said. “I’ll just keep working, go in there and learn and compete.”

Rattler said Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley let him know that Hurts was transferring in.

“He was upfront with me and told me before,” Rattler said. “I understood. Being the older guy in the QB room, I understand that.”

Read the rest of the story at the Arizona Republic.