Oklahoma State lands first OL commit in Class of 2022

Forget the Class of 2020. We’re not even thinking about the Class of 2021. No, it’s the Class of 2022 that is back in the news, because now even sophomore offensive linemen are making their college decisions, and doing so publicly.

The latest elite recruit among the sophomore class is also the first offensive lineman to have reached a collegiate conclusion: Kelvin Banks is headed to Oklahoma State.

Among the nine recruits who have made their collegiate choices known, Banks is an outlier in multiple respects: He’s A) committed to either the least or second-least historically significant program from the current crop of nine commits, and B) he’s the first offensive lineman to announce his decision.

Banks, who hails from Humble, also turned his back on his in-state Texas Longhorns to pick Oklahoma State, a move that surprised many, but not the Summer Creek (Texas) offensive lineman; according to 247Sports, Oklahoma State was the first program to chase Banks and the first to offer him a scholarship.

That loyalty was apparently rewarded, with Banks jumping on and giving the Cowboys an excellent starting point for their Class of 2022, the first commit from Texas among an annual group that sometimes comprises half of Oklahoma State’s signing class.

Now all the Pokes have to do is hold on to Banks’ commitment for another 26 months so he can sign and officially become part of the program …