Ole Miss quarterback commit Robby Ashford fractures foot

Robby Ashford, the quarterback who had led Hoover to two wins and a spot in the Super 25, got injured on the first play of the fourth quarter Friday night.

He went to the ground after running for a 17-yard gain, according to the Hoover Sun, and had to be helped off the field.

Ashford fractured his foot on the play, he told WBRC reporter Christina Chambers after the game. He is scheduled to have surgery on Monday and expects to be out four to six weeks.

Hoover had led 30-28 at the start of the fourth but couldn’t score again, falling 48-30 to Thompson (Alabaster, Alabama).

After Ashford got injured, backup quarterback Josh Lundy was intercepted on the first throw. That led to Thompson taking the lead.

Ashford tried to return but he went three-and-out and would not appear again in the game, according to the Hoover Sun.

He finished his night 16 for 29 with 258 passing yards and 129 rushing yards, the outlet reported.

The four-star player is ranked by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 7 dual-threat quarterback in the class and No. 10 player in Alabama.

Ashford is committed to Ole Miss for football and baseball.