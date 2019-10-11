Olentangy Liberty (Ohio) defensive end Kaden Tong voted Week 7 Super 25 Top Star

Olentangy Liberty’s (Ohio) defense held Westerville Central in check for a 17-7 win on Oct. 4 earning a spot in this week’s Super 25 Midwest Regional Rankings. One of the defensive stars in that game was senior defensive end Kaden Tong who took a fumble in for a score. That performance earned him the Week 7 Super 25 Top Star Award voted on by fans.

To get the honor, he received a whopping 32,782 votes for 51.34% of the final vote.

Olentangy Liberty moved to 6-0 with the victory.

FINAL TALLY: Week 7 Super 25 Top Star

A close second-place finisher came from Cathedral Catholic (San Diego, California) who routed Point Loma (San Diego, Calif.) on Oct. 4, and its stifling defense was a big reason for the easy win.

Jordan Allen anchored that defense, with two sacks and a fumble recovered for a touchdown as his team won 50-14. He also finished with six tackles.

Allen tallied 28,307 votes for 44.33% of the polling.

The third place finisher went to St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Maryland) running back Blake Corum who finished with 1,305 votes.