Olu Fashanu, 4-star OL, commits to Penn State

The Penn State Nittany Lions struck the first significant recruiting blow of the week, landing a commitment from four-star offensive lineman Olu Fashanu early Monday.

A 6-foot-5, 320-pound offensive tackle who played a significant role in Gonzaga College High School’s rise in 2018, Fashanu will soon compete at The Opening Finals in the Dallas area. When he does he’ll represent Penn State after he was won over by the Nittany Lions coaching staff across multiple visits to the campus.

“It was the coaching staff, the coaches I hung out with and just the entire atmosphere,” Fashanu told 247Sports. “Every time I visited, they treated my family really well, and with the utmost respect. I felt comfortable, they felt comfortable.

“I built a lot of relationships with the coaching staff since they offered me back in November. The same with the recruits. It was really just a perfect fit.”

According to 247Sports, Fashanu actually made the call to commit to Penn State late Sunday night, but announced the decision Twitter Monday morning. His decision is a firm one, as he’s officially calling off impending trips to Florida and Michigan now that he has made a decision about his future. “It feels like I had a huge weight lifted off of me,” the rising senior said of the unofficial end to his commitment.

Incredibly, Fashanu is the fourth offensive line commit from the greater Washington D.C. area to pick Penn State in the Class of 2020. He joins Fort Washington (Md.) National Christian School offensive tackle Aaryn Parks, Woodbridge (Va.) High School’s R.J. Adams, an offensive guard, and DeMatha High School’s (Hyattsville, Md.) Golden Israel-Achumba.

Fashanu is ranked as the No. 5 overall prospect in Washington D.C. and a top-35 offensive tackle in the class of 2020 by 247Sports.