Three-star DT Omarr Norman-Lott commits to Arizona State

The Arizona State football program has added its 18th commitment for the class of 2020 with Omarr Norman-Lott of Grant Union High School in Sacramento, California announcing his decision on social media.

The 6-foot-2, 295-pound defensive tackle had 11 offers. The other Pac-12 offers were from Arizona, Colorado, Oregon State and USC. his others included Texas AM and Boise State.

He made his official visit to Tempe the weekend ASU played Colorado. His recruitment was led by defensive line coach Jamar Cain.

In six games this season he has recorded 25 solo tackles, seven tackles for a loss, four sacks and an interception.

In eight games in 2018 he registered 45 tackles, 18 of those for a loss, with 10 sacks and two fumble recoveries.

Norman-Lott is the eighth defensive players signed for the 2020 class and the second defensive lineman. He is a three-star recruit on the 247Sports Composite, though the recruiting site’s own rankings lists Norman-Lott as a four-star. Rivals has him as a three-star.

