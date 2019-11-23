On controversial play, Mount Vernon forces overtime against Lake Braddock in Virginia football game

Mount Vernon would not be denied in regulation of its game against Lake Braddock, but should it have been?

Mount Vernon was stopped as time expired, but a penalty led to an untimed down on the next play. On that next play, Mount Vernon was close to the goal line when the running back was stopped short. It appeared that the ball was either fumbled forward to another player, who recovered the ball in the end zone to score, or it was a forward handoff.

No player is supposed to be able to hand the ball off forward, per NFHS Rules. VHSL rules interpreter Tom Zimorski has not immediately responded to a comment regarding this play.

The touchdown and point after tied the game and sent it into overtime. However, Lake Braddock came out in overtime and scored on the first play. The team then sealed the 30-24 win with an interception on Mount Vernon’s next and final drive.