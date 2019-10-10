One-armed high school wide receiver inspires Southern California community

A one-armed high school football wide receiver at a Southern California school is inspiring both his teammates and the larger community.

As reported by Los Angeles news network KTLA, Golden Valley High School (Santa Clarita, Calif.) sophomore Harvey Medellin has used his top-level athleticism to overcome his lack of one arm to emerge as a high school varsity wide receiver. While he may not be his team’s biggest offensive threat, he is athletic and skilled enough to pose a legitimate threat in the slot or on the wing.

Harley Medellin was less than 3 weeks old when he lost his left arm after a driver fleeing police hit his parents' SUV. Now 16, he's a wide receiver for Golden Valley High School's football team. @nerissaknight

reports: https://t.co/1CFQNwYuyc — KTLA (@KTLA) October 9, 2019

And Medellin — who lost his arm when he was three weeks old and his parents vehicle was struck as a bystander in a high speed car crash — is certainly persistent beyond any normal expectation or threshold. Throughout his life he’s refused to be held back by his lone arm. Now he’s being celebrated as a high school athlete who refused to give up.

“Harley is one of the most inspirational players on our team,” Golden Valley football coach Dan Kelley told KTLA. “He lifts more weight than most of our players.”