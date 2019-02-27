One N.C. coach leads two high school basketball state playoff teams with games at the same time

It’s an accomplishment enough for a high school coach to lead his or her team to the state playoffs. Accomplishing that in two sports is even more impressive. Pulling it off in two sports simultaneously is almost physically impossible.

Almost impossible. Not quite.

That’s because East Carteret High School (Beaufort, N.C.) boys and girls basketball coach Tod Morgan has led both squads to the state playoffs. On Tuesday, both played West Columbus High School (Cerro Gordo, N.C.) in the first round, but the games will be a full 160 miles apart.

The real rub? According to the WRAL’s High School OT, the games are scheduled to tip off at the same time. That, understandably, presents a unique problem for Morgan, who won’t be able to coach both teams. Instead, he told High School OT that his staff planned to split up the two games, though he didn’t disclose who would lead which team.

Double Duty: East Carteret's Tod Morgan is coaching two playoff basketball teams tonight in gyms 160 miles apart. We asked how that works. https://t.co/r35ClFdYBF — HighSchoolOT.com (@highschoolot) February 26, 2019

For the boys, the split marked the end of the road, with West Columbus taking home a 69-52 victory. The girls, meanwhile, rocked West Columbus at home, finishing with a 59-21 win.

The good news? The entire East Carteret coaching staff will be back together come the second round. The bad news? All that multitasking and everything that came with leading two teams simultaneously has suddenly come to an end.

“It’s been fun because you get a chance to be creative and use different baseline out of bounds plays and different sideline out of bounds plays,” Morgan told High School OT. “There are some things that are consistent. The practice plan is the same every day. Some of the logistics of trying to run two programs and two practices every day can be difficult, so we’ve tried to find ways to streamline that a bit.

“I’ve had fun with it. I’m not saying we won’t do it again going forward, but it’s something we will have to look at down the road.”