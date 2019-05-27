One new team in top 10, two new teams in Super 25 Baseball Rankings

Calvary Christian (Clearwater, Florida) and Lake Travis (Austin, Texas) have both been in the top 10 of the Super 25 Baseball Rankings before, but recently, the two teams have fallen out of the first 10 spots at times due to losses.

Calvary Christian started the year 17-1 which put them at No. 10 of the Week 6 Super 25 Rankings. But then, the team lost two games before the new rankings came out and it fell to 12 because of the losses.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Baseball Rankings, Week 11

Calvary Christian dropped another game to go down to No. 15, but it clawed its way back into the top 10 last week, and now, the team had stayed there, moving up to No. 7 in the rankings.

Lake Travis will try to repeat that successful formula.

Lake Travis, similar to Calvary Christian, found itself outside the top 10 of the Super 25 Rankings after experiencing success early on. The team landed at No. 11 when the rankings came out last week, but after two wins in a row, Lake Travis came in at No. 10 this week.

Valley Christian (San Jose, California) was a big mover this week, by going from No. 16 in the rankings to No. 11 this time around. The team went on a three-game winning streak since the last rankings came out.

Georgetown (Texas) was the team that dropped out of the top 10 of the rankings this week when it suffered a defeat. With tough competition in the rankings currently, the team dropped from No. 9 to No. 16 with the loss.

Lake Washington (Kirkland, Washington) and Stillwater (Minnesota) are the two teams that are new to the rankings this week. Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale, Florida) and Mason (Ohio) dropped out of the rankings.

Hun School (Princeton, New Jersey) was removed from the rankings due to having a post-grad player on its team.