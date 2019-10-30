One new team in top 10; two new teams in Super 25 Volleyball rankings

There wasn’t much movement in the top 10 of the Super Volleyball Rankings this week, but one team entered in by sporting a good record in a tough volleyball state.

Marymount High School (Los Angeles) has put together a 31-3 campaign so far. One of Marymount’s three losses came from a Super 25 volleyball teamf — Redondo Union (Redondo Beach, California), which was ranked No. 7 this week.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Volleyball Rankings, Week 10

The other two losses came from Mercy (Louisville, Kentucky) and Corona del Sol (Tempe, Arizona), two teams ranked inside the top 60 nationally, according to Max Preps.

Not only were Marymount’s losses against respectable opponents, but the team also had key wins over Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California), Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) and Cathedral Catholic (Los Angeles).

Chaparral High School (Parker, Colorado) and Cedar Falls (Iowa) High School were the two new teams that made it into the rankings this week.

Chaparral, ranked No. 23, has notched its record to 16-2 so far. Cedar Falls has suffered just one loss this year, and because of that, the team came in ranked at No. 25 this week. The team is 39-1.