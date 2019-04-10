Orange Lutheran jumps to No. 5 in Week 4 Super 25 after winning USA Baseball NHSI tournament

Orange Lutheran (Calif.) became the first team to win the USA Baseball National High School Invitational three years in a row.

In accomplishing the three-peat, the Lancers won the tournament over Super 25 schools including IMG and Delbarton. They took down Harvard-Westlake (then-No. 10) to win the championship.

As a result, Orange Lutheran jumped from No. 11 to No. 5 in the Week 4 Baseball Super 25 rankings.

FULL RANKINGS: Week 4 Super 25

IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), suffered its first loss of the season in the NHSI, falling 3-2 to Blessed Trinity (Roswell, Ga.) in extra innings, but remained at the No. 1 spot.

DeSoto Central (Southaven, Miss.) and Barbe (Lake Charles, La.) made the two biggest jumps, leaping 11 and 10 spots in the rankings, respectively. At 21-2, DeSoto is No. 7 and Barbe, with a 25-2 record, is No. 12.

Meanwhile, after suffering a loss to Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Laudredale, Fla.), American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) dropped out of the top 10. Those two teams are now No. 16 and 17, respectively.

Entering the rankings this week are Nova (Davie, Fla.), a 15-0 squad, and Huntington Beach, who dropped out last week but re-entered after defeated Desert Oasis (Las Vegas) in the NHSI.

Next week’s rankings will be released on April 15.