Oregon commit Logan Sagapolu had to dig his family out of snow in shorts to sign his LOI

Today may have been a day of celebration for Skyridge High School (Lehi, Utah) center Logan Sagapolu, but that doesn’t mean it was a day off. In fact, the three-star Oregon pledge had to do some extra work just to get to his own celebrations.

As Sagapolu’s parents tweeted out (they have a joint family Twitter account; how great is that!), the 6-foot-3, 340 pound lineman was tasked with digging out his family’s cars in the predawn hours so they could all make it to Skyridge for his ceremony.

It wasn’t a small task, either:

National Signing Day in Salt Lake City, Utah 🤙Logan needs to shovel so we can get down our driveway to sign. Let’s get this signed! GO DUCKS!⁦@lsagapolu77⁩ ⁦@_hsagapolu⁩ ⁦@CoachMirabal⁩ ⁦@CoachWoodiel⁩ ⁦@CoachJsalavea⁩ ⁦@coach_cristobal⁩ pic.twitter.com/UFbPWS9NjI — Tavita & Upuia Sagapolu (@tavita_upuia) February 6, 2019

According to one of Tavita Sagapolu, an overnight storm left the family with 6-12 inches to clear from cars and the driveway. While Logan may have started with a broom, something tells us he moved on to a shovel pretty quickly.

However, a couple other interesting notes here:

— Does anyone have any idea why the Oregon commit in this picture was wearing shorts to clear snow? Of all the activities for which one could justify wearing shorts, clearing snow is right about at the bottom of the list, just in front of ice fishing in Minnesota and leaving an exploration base in Antartica.

— He’s also wearing sneakers. No snow boots. Let’s hope he had a change of socks before school.

Apparently the unexpected snow storm was only a brief setback, with Sagapolu signing with the Ducks as expected. Wonder if the Ducks coaching staff knew they were getting a potential extra pair of hands if they have to clear snow from Autzen Stadium, too?