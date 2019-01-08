Oregon commit Seven McGee to transfer back to California from New York

One of New York’s most decorated players is on the move. Former East High (Rochester) standout and Oregon commit Seven McGee said this weekend that he will be transferring back to California.

McGee was a first team All-Greater Rochester selection in football and was named the Rochester City Athletic Conference defensive MVP. The Eagles finished with a 7-2 record and reached the Class A sectional semifinals.

“I just thought coming back out to California would be better for my future and developing my technique. It would give me a better opportunity,” McGee said. He plans to enroll at Narbonne High in Harbor City, California, this week.

“I just feel like coming back here would be the best move for my situation.”

McGee’s decision comes a day after he was named a sophomore All-American by MaxPreps. The 5-foot-9 dynamic athlete finished with more than 1,000 all-purpose yards, 10 touchdowns, 100 tackles and two interceptions for the Eagles.

“It feels good, but the journey is not over. I’m just taking it one step at a time. It’s good to be called a MaxPreps All-American, but that’s not the primary goal. I want to keep grinding and keep working,” McGee said.

The future Oregon Duck will certainly be missed at East, but the cupboard isn’t bare for the Eagles, who expect to return AGR running back Freddie Brock, starting quarterback Anthony Gilbert and sophomore wide receiver and defensive back Mike Maxwell.

“We support his decision and were just glad to have him an East for a season. He’s a good kid,” co-head coach Steve Flagler said. “It’s a tough replacing a kid like Seven, but one man doesn’t make the team.”

Rated as the No. 2 running back and No. 51 player overall in his class by 247sports, McGee will showcase his talents on a global stage in the International Bowl presented by USA Football.

He’ll play for the USA Under-18 national team against Team Canada at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 18 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

