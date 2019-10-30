Oregon hazing case found not to be a sex crime; 2 students cited for harassment

Two varsity football players at Cottage Grove (Oregon) High School have been cited on accusations of trying to stick a broomstick up a junior varsity player’s rectum during a hazing incident earlier this season, according to the CG Sentinel.

In mid-September, one player allegedly held down the victim, a freshman, while another tried to push the broomstick into the victim’s buttocks, according to the site.

Both of the accused are 15 years old.

Police determined this was not sexual assault because there was no penetration, according to the CG Sentinel. The victim was wearing underwear and a football girdle.

The 15-year-olds were cited for harassment, according to the site.

They aren’t the only athletes on the team who have been reprimanded over the last month.

The South Lane School District conducted its own investigation and disciplined nine students. The CG Sentinel reported “the school district said that a majority of these disciplined students were not connected to the hazing report, but rather disciplined for other behavior.”

There were no other criminal acts reported by the SLSD.

On Monday, KEZI 9 News reported there is a second alleged victim. A 14-year-old’s family has said the boy was “similarly assaulted during football activities,” the site wrote, also with a broomstick.

The SLSD told KEZI 9 News the incident had been sorted out. No police charges had been filed as of Monday, according to the outlet.