Report: Oregon high school football coach caught in 'intimate act' with student in Instagram video

An Oregon high school’s head football coach has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested on four counts of sex abuse, four counts of official misconduct and one count of online sexual corruption of a child.

The charges against Woodburn (Ore.) High School coach Nicholas Federico come in connection to a sexual relationship the coach pursued with a student at the school which was identified after an Instagram video of the coach involved in “an intimate act,” that circulated around the community.

According to the Statesman Journal, Federico also used the Snapchat social media App to solicit at least one teen victim, who is no longer a student at the school but was when the coach initially contacted them.

The Woodburn School District has worked to provide additional resources to students upset by the incident. Meanwhile, the football team has yet to play a game without their coach after their scheduled contest against Philomath was canceled because of a shortage of healthy players for Philomath.