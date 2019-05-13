Oregon lands biggest commit of weekend in 4-star Calif. QB Jay Butterfield

Mario Cristobal hasn’t wasted any time tapping into the good old days of Oregon recruiting. In his second full recruiting class, the Ducks are cleaning up the west coast.

The latest California native to join Oregon’s ranks is Jay Butterfield, one of the nation’s top pro-style quarterback prospects. Butterfield, a four-star pledge from Liberty High School (Brentwood, Calif.) picked Oregon ahead of 14 other scholarship offers, including most of the Pac-12, Michigan and Tennessee, among others.

The 6-foot-6, 200-pound passer is ranked as high as No. 78 overall by 247Sports in the Class of 2020, and is considered the No. 2 pro style passer in that class by the same recruiting site. While Butterfield’s lanky frame could give some pause, it also fits right in to ideal pro frames, not to mention current Oregon quarterback and elite 2020 NFL Draft prospect Justin Herbert.

Butterfield’s throwing motion and frame have also drawn comparisons to Nick Foles, among others.

Butterfield has already committed to take part in the Pro Football Hall of Fame World Bowl and Polynesian Bowl in 2020, though he could still fit another All-Star Game on his resume, too.

For the Ducks, Butterfield is the second top-100 overall prospect to join their 2020 Class, as well as the eighth commit overall. Six of those eight are four-star prospects, leaving Oregon safely atop the Pac-12 recruiting mix for now.