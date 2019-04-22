Oregon, LSU biggest winners on huge spring recruiting weekend

With spring games and official visits sparking commitments far and wide, the biggest winners of a particularly big recruiting weekend came from both the SEC and Pac-12.

Oregon and LSU both landed a pair of four-star recruits to bolster their emerging classes of 2020, with three of those four stars hailing from Southern California.

Both of Oregon’s new commits hail from SoCal, with Norco (Calif.) High School athlete Jaden Navarette and St. John Bosco High School (Bellflower, Calif.) wide receiver Kris Hutson both pledging their futures to the Ducks.

For Hutson, a 5-foot-10, 175-pound four-star receiver, the decision came down to comfort and opportunity.

COMMITTED I LOVE YOU BROTHER!!!!!! I’m a duck again! pic.twitter.com/zA64PCGBkH — Kris Hutson. Stars don’t matter (@krishutson_1) April 20, 2019

“There is no better place for me than Oregon,” Hutson told 247Sports. “It’s the school for me, it’s the best overall fit and were I belong. I had a great visit last week and the moment I got there, I felt like I was at home, I got that family feel right off the bat and that’s what I was looking for.

“I have a chance to step in and play right away. They need receivers and I think I can make an immediate impact there. I like the offense a lot, it’s similar to what we run at Bosco and their style of play is a really good fit for me. They can move me around to take advantage of mismatches and I’m excited to make a lot of plays there. … I was planning to wait on it but the more I thought about it, I was ready to get this done and make my decision public and it feels great to be a Duck.”

While Hutson knows where he’ll be expected to line up in Eugene, Navarette is a versatile, 6-foot-3 Swiss Army knife of a four-star prospect who could play as a wide receiver, defensive back or possibly even a tight end at the next level. Navarette was also seriously considering USC and LSU, where he had been committed, before deciding Oregon was the right fit for him.

Speaking of the Tigers, LSU’s California connection came in the form of Jermaine Burton, another four-star receiver. Burton plays for Calabassas (Calif.) High School and is a 6-foot-1 speed burner with a 4.43 40-yard dash. Burton’s win was a huge one for the Tigers. While it wasn’t a major surprise that Burton left the state of California, it was surprising that he picked LSU ahead of fellow SEC contenders Alabama and Georgia.

Meanwhile, the Tigers also completed a more common raid to Texas, adding the commitment of Cy Creek (Houston, Texas) linebacker Josh White. A 6-foot-1, 200-pound force of nation, White more than makes up for his lack of size with ample physicality and athleticism.

Unsurprisingly, White was being recruited by many of the nation’s premier programs, but chose the Tigers.

The big takeaway? Yes, it’s still very early in the 2020 recruiting cycle, but the programs that are making waves are already out to a very strong start. Make sure to count Oregon and LSU as two of those programs, for sure.