Outnumbered Arizona players rise at local NCAA West Region College Basketball Academy

PHOENIX — The inaugural NCAA West Region College Basketball Academy at Grand Canyon University is an elite showcase and recruiting platform for high school players.

Many of college basketball’s most recognizable faces including Tubby Smith, Bobby Hurley, West Region camp commissioner Steve Lavin, GCU coach and Phoenix Suns legend Dan Majerle are among the scouts and coaches at every vantage point during player instructional drills and games.

However, there are just 12 invited players from the West Region’s host state out of the 320 players during the camp’s two sessions from Tuesday through Sunday.

“This is by far the most colleges I’ve seen, the most exposure that I can easily get at one time,” Mountain Pointe (Phoenix) guard Jason Kimbrough, Jr. said. “This is a great tournament that’s given me great tools to learn that I can put in these games and see if I can get these college coaches to like what I’ve been showing.”