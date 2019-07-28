Outnumbered Arizona players rise at local NCAA West Region College Basketball Academy

PHOENIX — The inaugural NCAA West Region College Basketball Academy at Grand Canyon University is an elite showcase and recruiting platform for high school players.
Many of college basketball’s most recognizable faces including Tubby Smith, Bobby Hurley, West Region camp commissioner Steve Lavin, GCU coach and Phoenix Suns legend Dan Majerle are among the scouts and coaches at every vantage point during player instructional drills and games.
However, there are just 12 invited players from the West Region’s host state out of the 320 players during the camp’s two sessions from Tuesday through Sunday.
“This is by far the most colleges I’ve seen, the most exposure that I can easily get at one time,” Mountain Pointe (Phoenix) guard Jason Kimbrough, Jr. said. “This is a great tournament that’s given me great tools to learn that I can put in these games and see if I can get these college coaches to like what I’ve been showing.”
The camp has three other regions: East located at University of Connecticut; Midwest at University of Illinois; South at University of Houston. Several players have come from across the nation to every regional camp location.
Here are the various factors for why the invitational camp has minimal Arizona players in their own backyard.
- The camp is still in its infancy and there is a self-nomination process for players which may have not been as widely promoted to Valley-based players.
- College coaches vote on the invited players based on their RPI and net rankings as well as their known level of scholarship offers.
Many of the state’s top players, such as Maxwell Lewis and 2019 azcentral sports All-Arizona player DaRon Holmes from Millennium, are playing in a high profile AAU tournament in Las Vegas at the same time as the West Region camp.
“We’re gonna hold it down, especially being in Arizona, it’s like disrespect that only 13 of us were able to come to this,” Kimbrough said. “For the Arizona kids, we feel disrespected in a way that people disrespect basketball from Arizona saying that we don’t have good enough kids.
“We want to step out and show that we can be the cream of the crop and be among the best out here.”
