Overtime launches enormous billboard with high school stars for All-Star Weekend

As viral advertising goes, it’s a loud slam dunk.

Overtime, the digital sports highlight network that has become enormously popular on Twitter and Snapchat, particularly among teenagers, has purchased a very large billboard in downtown Charlotte for the NBA’s All-Star Weekend.

New billboard in Charlotte shows what the All-Star Game will look like in a few years 🤯 pic.twitter.com/2QA7DuFT31 — Overtime (@overtime) February 14, 2019

Pictured on the billboard are a 10 set of the nation’s best and most high-profile prep stars, headlined by LaMelo Ball, top 2019 prospect Cole Anthony, recent Georgia commit Anthony Edwards, Cali power dunker extraordinaire Cassius Stanley and eighth grade phenom Mikey Williams, among others.

The billboard will certainly drive attention to Overtime, and these young prep stars. Whether it has lasting impact remains to be seen, but it’s a flashy start, that’s for sure.