P.J. Hall, four-star F, commits to Clemson

If Clemson is going to compete with the likes of North and South Carolina, it will have to keep as many talented players from the Carolinas as possible at home. P.J. Hall is a step in that right direction for the Tigers.

Hall, a four-star forward in the Class of 2020, committed to Clemson over fellow rival programs, particularly fellow finalist Virginia Tech. His decision was driven by a

“I decided on Clemson,” Hall told 247Sports. “The only reason I can tell you that I picked Clemson was the first time I stepped on campus, I fell in love with it. It was awesome.

“Really it was the vibe the whole campu s h . “Everybody knew who I was, everybody was really genuine. I talked to my brother about it and I went there and it felt like I wasn’t on a visit but that I went there and it was awesome.”

For Clemson, Hall is a huge commitment. The new Tigers star was inspired to stay as close to home as possible and a sense that Clemson’s offense, where Hall will play as a power forward in a center-less system, is ideal to maximize his talents.

Now, he’s prepping for a future an hour away from his home in Roebuck, S.C. … after one more season starring for Dorman (Roebuck, S.C.) of course.